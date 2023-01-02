Las Vegas police investigating death of robbed victim

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was robbed on New Year's Day.

Police said the robbery occurred in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. This is near the intersection of Spring Mountain and Valley View. Police responded to the area around 1:34 a.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

Arriving officers located a man suffering from injuries sustained from the robbery. The victim was able to speak to the officers, but then collapsed to the ground. Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The investigation is currently being led by the Las Vegas Police Department Homicide Section.

"The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.