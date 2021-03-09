Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting near Cheyenne, Jones Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 5900 block of West Cheyenne Avenue near Jones Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its patrol officers were dispatched at approximately 1:24 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man behind an abandoned building who had been shot. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

There is no information on the shooter at this time. Authorities ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the police.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

This is a developing story.

LOCATION OF HOMICIDE



