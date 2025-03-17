Las Vegas police investigating after shooting leaves one dead in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the northwest part of the valley.

Police say they got the call just before 9 p.m. reporting a man had been shot in the parking lot of a business in the 7700 block of North Durango Drive near Farm Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers say they found the shooter, who remained on site.

WATCH | Lt. Robert Price shares details on the shooting investigation.

FULL BRIEFING: LVMPD shares details on fatal shooting at Durango, Farm

Early details suggest the incident stemmed from an argument between three people inside the business, which escalated into a fight in the parking lot.

Police say at some point, two people involved pulled out guns, leading to the shooting.

Lt. Robert Price emphasized the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Division 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, you can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.