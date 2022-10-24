Watch Now
Las Vegas police investigate shooting where suspect shot at a car, two subjects injured by broken glass

Posted at 3:32 PM, Oct 24, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in the southwest valley Monday afternoon.

Police are currently on scene at Gomer Road and South Ft. Apache Road.

Investigation by police indicates that an unidentified suspect shot into a vehicle that was occupied with other subjects. However, police said there are no gunshot injuries, but two occupants reported injuries from broken glass.

No arrests have been made by police so far.

This is an ongoing investigation by metro police. More details will be posted once available.

