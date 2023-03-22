Watch Now
Las Vegas Police investigate shooting in neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas

Posted at 9:59 AM, Mar 22, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting in a neighborhood south of downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Franklin Avenue at approximately 6:18 a.m.

While LVMPD is currently conducting an investigation, officers tell Channel 13 that there are currently no reported injuries and no one has been detained.

Channel 13 will provide new information about this incident as it becomes available, check back later for updates.

