One person injured in Walmart parking lot shooting in Centennial Hills

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart in Centennial Hills.

Police say the shooting was reported in the 8000 block of West Tropical Parkway at 1:29 p.m. LVMPD says detectives are "currently investigating the shooting" and transported one person to the local hospital after they sustained a gunshot wound.

One person has been detained by police.

