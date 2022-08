LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery and stabbing in the central part of the valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., a robbery was reported at a business in the 4500 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Arville Street, police said.

It was discovered that at least one person had been stabbed, police said.

The incident is under investigation and a public information officer could not immediately offer additional details.

This is a developing story.