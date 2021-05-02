Las Vegas police investigate man's death as possible homicide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a death of a man they believe to be 30-40 years of age near 10th Street and Maryland Parkway.

Police say at about 6:45 p.m. they received an anonymous 911 call from a passerby that said they saw a male with significant injuries in an alley.

Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said after the preliminary investigation they are not sure if the injuries are the result of a homicide or the result of a fall.

Police say no witnesses have come forward at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

