Las Vegas police investigate deadly shooting at home near Craig, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that started around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

LVMPD Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer says the investigation is taking place in the 4500 block of Sonoma Sunset Court, near Jones Boulevard and Craig Road.

Police say that several people were at the residence when there was an altercation and the shooter pulled out a gun and fired several shots. The victim was found in the garage.

Police say there is limited information about the shooter but they believe that the shooter and victim had only known each other for a brief period of time.

The victim is described as a man in his mid-30s. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County coroner will identify him at a later date.