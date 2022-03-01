Las Vegas police investigate death of man found shot in roadway near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 100 block of Palm Lane (near Washington Avenue and Main Street) at approximately 12:43 a.m. They found a man lying in the roadway "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," a press release states.

The man was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating. LVMPD asked anyone with information about the crime to call the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or contact them by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The victim had not been identified as of this report. LVMPD said the Clark County Coroner's Office would be the one to provide that update.