Las Vegas police investigate death of man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man's killer is sought by police after he died at a local hospital on Monday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man was dropped off at North Vista Hospital with a gunshot wound just after 8 p.m. He was then transported to University Medical Center's trauma center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department determined the man had been shot in the 4700 block of Owens Avenue, which is near Marion Drive on the east side of the Las Vegas valley.

Since the shooting happened in Las Vegas, the case was turned over to Metro police.

As of this report, the victim had not been publicly identified. Police urged anyone with information about the killing to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com.

Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.