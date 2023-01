LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a dead body found in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Saturday evening.

According to LVMPD, at approximately 9:06 a.m., officers responded to reports of a female who "was possibly dead" in the 3800 block of Mapleview Court, near Spring Valley High School.

Police say arriving officers and medical personnel arrived and confirmed the female was deceased.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.