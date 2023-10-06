Las Vegas police identify 18-year-old among the 4 suspects accused of killing man early September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested and accused of open murder by Las Vegas police for the case where a man was found shot in a vehicle early September.

Police said they have identified four suspects in the case but only revealed one identity as the other three are minors.

Police said on Sept. 9, around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7800 block of Rainshower Drive. Arriving officers said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Medical arrived and transported the person to UMC, but medical said they died.

Police investigation said 18-year-old Jonathan Smith is one of the four suspects. Police said he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. All four suspects are facing multiple charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit open murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, attempt robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.