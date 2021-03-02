Menu

Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police explain how mother accused of leaving child at Wynn identified

items.[0].videoTitle
LVMPD explains how the mother who left her child at the Wynn was identified.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 21:53:58-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department explains how they identified the mother accused of leaving her toddler in a bathroom at Wynn Las Vegas back in December.

According to an arrest report, an officer recognized 26-year-old Mariam Ramos from a call he worked several days before the incident.

RELATED: Las Vegas police identify mother sought after abandoning child on Strip

The report also says a man who met Ramos on a dating site called police to identify her and gave the police her phone number.

Ramos was arrested last month in California.

According to authorities, the 3-year old girl is okay.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018