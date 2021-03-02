Las Vegas police explain how mother accused of leaving child at Wynn identified

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department explains how they identified the mother accused of leaving her toddler in a bathroom at Wynn Las Vegas back in December.

According to an arrest report, an officer recognized 26-year-old Mariam Ramos from a call he worked several days before the incident.

The report also says a man who met Ramos on a dating site called police to identify her and gave the police her phone number.

Ramos was arrested last month in California.

According to authorities, the 3-year old girl is okay.