Las Vegas police charge teen with attempted murder for allegedly beating man with baseball bat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brandon Carbajal, born in 2008, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating a man with a baseball bat.

Carbajal was arrested April 8, 2023.

The incident happened in front of an apartment toward the east valley.

Police said they found the beaten man laying at Rainbow Market near Lake Mead Boulevard and Walnut Road April 6. The man was transferred to UMC Trauma, and police later learned that the man is suffering from a skull fracture, brain bleed, swollen eyes and large lacerations to his face.

Police were not able to speak to him because he was heavily medicated and incoherent at the time. Also, police did not identify the man in the report.

According to a declaration of arrest from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man was going to visit his ex-girlfriend who lives at Unit D of apartments located at 1831 N. Walnut Road. This is near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road.

Once the man got to the apartment complex, he was speaking with the Unit D owner named "Al." According to police, this was his last memory before walking to Rainbow Market.

Police canvassed the area. An anonymous person told police that Brandon used a bat to strike the victim in the back of the head. They told police that Brandon did this because he thought the man stole money from the apartment by breaking in. Also, they claimed that Brandon's parents were recently arrested for stealing vehicles.

Police gained a search warrant for the apartment. Officers recovered the bat used in the incident, buccal swabs from Brandon including cell phones and cleaning supplies from all the residents inside Unit D.

Police conducted an interview with Brandon with his grandmother present, he denied any involvement or knowledge of the incident and refused to answer questions.

According to police, he was "smirking" and singing to himself when police were absent from the room.

Police conducted an interview with a woman named Jennifer, the girlfriend of "Al." She told police that the man came over unannounced after stealing $100 from them. Jennifer told the man that he had to return the money or leave.

Jennifer told police this was when Brandon exited his bedroom and "aggressively" came toward the man with a blue baseball bat. After the beating, Jennifer said she tended to the man's injuries and took him to the backyard until the man got up and walked to Rainbow Market.

After the man left, Jennifer said she used cleaning supplies to wipe off the blood.