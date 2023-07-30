Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police book 19-year-old shooting suspect for open murder

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Arrest
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 16:13:44-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a 19-year-old Friday for a shooting near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.

On July 7, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of West Sahara Ave around 5:04 p.m. Medical transported him from a "nearby parking lot" to UMC Trauma, where he died.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives said he was in the parking lot when an "unknown male" shot him.

According to police, the suspect fled before police arrived that night.

Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Robtravion Lee as the suspect in this shooting. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked for open murder.

Police urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH