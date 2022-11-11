Las Vegas police asking for public's help in identifying people involved in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting in the 1900 block of Simmons Street Wednesday.

Police said the shooting involved multiple individuals shooting at one another. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"The suspects were observed fleeing the area in a 4-door Lexus sedan and a 4-door Nissan Maxima," police said."The vehicles were described were described to be light in color."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Gang Investigations Section by phone at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.