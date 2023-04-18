Las Vegas police asking for help identifying suspect involved in shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting March 23, 2023.

Police said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Sierra Vista Drive. This is toward the central valley near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

According to police, the suspect and the victim were in an argument before the shooting occurred.

"The suspect is a Black male with long dreadlocks," police said. "He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, white pants, and white shoes."

Anyone with any information about the suspect or event is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 702-828-8639, or email at SCACPD@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.