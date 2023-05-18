Las Vegas police arrest third suspect in deadly February shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A third suspect has been taken into custody and will face murder charges following a February shooting in the eastern Las Vegas valley, police say.

At approximately 4:03 p.m., police say a male was found in the 2000 block of Los Feliz Street suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds" on Feb. 10, 2023. Medical personnel that arrived on the scene transported him to a nearby hospital, where medical staff pronounced him deceased.

According to a release on Thursday, 28-year-old Rodriguez Kepple was arrested in connection with the murder and booked into Clark County Detention Center for open murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

His arrest comes after detectives also took two male juveniles into custody after they were identified as suspects. Both were booked into CCDC on Feb. 23 on one count of open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.