Las Vegas police arrest suspect for fatal shooting outside February house party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested a male juvenile as the suspect for a shooting that happened mid-February near the downtown area.

On Feb. 18 this year, officers responded to the 1900 block of Cedar Avenue that night for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they said a "shooting scene" did occur at the residence. However, at this point, police did not report any victims of the shooting.

Later that night, police were notified of a male who arrived to Sunrise Hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the hospital.

About a month later, officers said they have arrested a suspect in this case on Wednesday.

Police reported that the suspect is a male juvenile.

"He was arrested by the Criminal Apprehension Team," police said in a press release. "He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and conceal carry weapon without a permit."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.