Las Vegas police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing of 19-year-old

Sept. 4 - Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old.

On Wednesday, investigators said 18-year-old Ilana Ceniceros was taken into custody.

She was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing open murder and buying/possessing stolen property charges.

Jail records show she is being held on a $10,000 bond and her next court date is set for Thursday.

Aug. 29 - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of East Desert Inn Road.

On Thursday around 4:30 p.m., Metro police said they responded to Cottonwood Creek Apartments on reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving, police said they were flagged down by a woman who was claiming her 19-year-old son had been shot. Officers said they located the victim inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds.

Responders said medical personnel began life-saving measures and transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Metro police said their preliminary investigation indicated that the 19-year-old victim was on his family's porch when the shooting happened. According to their investigation, the victim engaged in a brief conversation with an individual before a gunshot was heard.

Police said they have little information to identify a suspect, but witnesses told them the person fled over the south wall of the complex and may have been wearing long clothes.

There is no definitive motive, but the shooting does not appear to be random, according to police.

If you have any information on this investigation, Metro encourages you to contact them or submit a tip via Crime Stoppers.