UPDATE: Coroner identifies child, parents arrested for death

UPDATE MARCH 24: The Clark County Coroner has identified the child as 8-year-old Isaiah Gritz from Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death are still pending.

ORIGINAL STORY

On March 20 at about 2:03 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it received a 911 call from 27- year-old Leon Gritz in an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of North Torrey Pines Drive.

Police say Leon reported that his 8-year-old son had attempted suicide.

Officers and medical personnel responded and located the unresponsive juvenile.

He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

LVMPD Homicide Section says the investigation has revealed the victim showed substantial injuries believed to be the result of physical abuse and neglect by his parents.

Police say Leon and the victim’s mother, 28-year-old Christie Gritz, were arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.