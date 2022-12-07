Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to shooting in east valley

Detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Usbaldo Zarate in connection to a shooting.

Zarate was rebooked on December 6 for open murder with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon while he was being held at CCDC on unrelated charges.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, around 8:53 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to a shooting at a residence in the east valley. Arriving officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Arriving medical officials pronounced the victim deceased.

An investigation by LVMPD's homicide section indicated the victim was inside of his vehicle with two other people. An unknown vehicle occupied by multiple people approached and shot multiple rounds at the victim. The suspects fled prior to police arrival.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.