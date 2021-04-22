Las Vegas police arrest man for sexual abuse of a child, looking for additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 21, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested 40-year-old Nicholas Collotta for Child Sex Abuse/Exploit with Substantial Bodily Harm of a child under 14, and Lewdness with a Child.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Collotta or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.