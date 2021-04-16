Las Vegas police arrest man for luring a child, looking for other possible victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 12, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives arrested 36-year-old Shahab Afshar for Luring a Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Afshar or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com