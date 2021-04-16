Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police arrest man for luring a child, looking for other possible victims

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
Shahab Afshar
Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 15:36:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 12, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives arrested 36-year-old Shahab Afshar for Luring a Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Afshar or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH