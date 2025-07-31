Las Vegas police arrest man for DUI after crash critically injures pedestrian at west valley bus stop

UPDATE | Aug. 1

An arrest has been made as part of a crash investigation on Vegas and Buffalo Drives from Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested 27-year-old Roberto Olivas on reckless driving and DUI-related charges.

Police said Olivas was driving a Ram 1500 truck during a hit-and-run near the intersection at Rampart Boulevard and Vegas Drive before fleeing eastbound on Vegas at a high rate of speed.

When the truck reached the intersection at Buffalo, it overtook several vehicles and struck the south curb of Vegas Drive before entering the intersection. Police then said the truck hit the southeast curb and crashed into a streetlamp, a fire hydrant, an electrical box, a water district box and a bus stop.

During that crash, police said the truck hit a 61-year-old Henderson man waiting at the bus stop. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by medical responders with life-threatening injuries.

Olivas was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. Authorities said he showed several signs of impairment and was subsequently booked on reckless driving and DUI charges.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are hospitalized in critical condition following a vehicle collision in the west valley Thursday afternoon.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash involved a pedestrian and two vehicles near Vegas Drive and Buffalo Drive around 2:24 p.m. The pedestrian and one of the vehicle occupants were taken to the hospital.

Video at the scene shows significant damage to a bus stop and electrical boxes. One vehicle is flipped over on its roof.

Police said power is out in the area due to the collision. According to NV Energy's outage map, about 3,500 customers are affected.

We reached out to NV Energy and they told us they are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.

