Las Vegas police arrest man at Santa Fe casino wanted for armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On March 20, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an officer located a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Sante Fe hotel-casino located at 4949 N. Rancho Drive.

Police say it was believed the stolen vehicle was related to an armed robbery.

Officers say they located a man they believe possibly linked to the robbery and his companions inside the casino. Officers entered the casino and detained the man and his companions.

Due to the fact that the robbery did involve a firearm, officers say they were prepared prior to contact with the man. He and his companions were taken into custody without incident.

Officers did not have to lock down the casino, according to authorities.