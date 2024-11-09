Las Vegas police arrest hit-and-run suspect after 2 children die in multi-vehicle collision

UPDATE - Nov. 12 | Metro police have made an arrest following the multi-vehicle collision on Pecos and Flamingo that resulted in the deaths of two children and several injuries.

Police identified Nikki Serrat as the suspect after they said they reviewed surveillance video and witness statements.

Serrat has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center for reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in addition to hit-and-run charges.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 contacted LVMPD regarding the multi-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday evening at around 5:13 p.m.

The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle and traveling at high speeds on Pecos when it struck another vehicle at the intersection of Flamingo Road.

The accident involved four vehicles.

Two children in the collision died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene, leaving two people in the car with critical injuries.

Channel 13 contacted LVMPD to inquire whether the suspect who fled had been caught.

The LVMPD watch commander states they don't have that information and that the investigation is ongoing.

We will be monitoring and updating the story.