Las Vegas police arrest accused street racers: 'run...but you can't hide'

Police officers in Las Vegas say a group of street racers couldn't outrun the law. They're accused of drifting their car on New Year's Day.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 09:41:34-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police officers in Las Vegas say a group of street racers couldn't outrun the law.

They're accused of drifting their car on New Year's Day.

In a post on Facebook, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote:

What is the statute of limitations for destroying property in a warehouse trying to drift your car or trying to run (but you can't hide!!) from the police thinkin' you're a street-racer..not days...not months...but years!!! What you thought was cool and fun on New Years sure wreckin' your Valentines!!!

The drivers who were arrested are also accused of destroying property inside a local warehouse.

