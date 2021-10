LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to crack down on impaired driving.

The department says it made 13 arrests during their DUI Blitz this past Saturday in the Las Vegas valley.

It was conducted by officers from the southeast area and south-central area commands along with city marshals.

160 vehicles were stopped and 13 DUI arrests were made.

Officers also gave out 40 citations and recovered 3 guns.