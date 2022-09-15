Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police and SWAT investigating domestic disturbance, suspect threatening family and armed

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 8:24 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 23:24:50-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are currently in a barricade situation with a suspect who allegedly is armed with a knife and is threatening family members.

Police said they received a call of a domestic disturbance at the 3300 block of Oeste Vista Street around 5:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to the location and said they have made contact with the person reporting the disturbance.

The suspect is currently inside the residence and is not cooperating with officers.

Officers are attempting to talk to the suspect into surrendering.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH