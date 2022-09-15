Las Vegas police and SWAT investigating domestic disturbance, suspect threatening family and armed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are currently in a barricade situation with a suspect who allegedly is armed with a knife and is threatening family members.

Police said they received a call of a domestic disturbance at the 3300 block of Oeste Vista Street around 5:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to the location and said they have made contact with the person reporting the disturbance.

The suspect is currently inside the residence and is not cooperating with officers.

Officers are attempting to talk to the suspect into surrendering.