Las Vegas police accuse 3 suspects of killing juvenile at west valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified three suspects in connection to a homicide at an apartment complex Sept. 1 of this year.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Sept. 1 around 5:23 p.m. in the 6500 block of West Charleston Boulevard near Rainbow.

Arriving officers said they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. Police said the juvenile was taken to a hospital but died a few days later.

Police investigation reveals that the juvenile was involved in a physical altercation with an individual inside the apartment before the shooting occurred. Detectives said they identified three suspects. Two are juveniles. One was identified by police as Cameron Raye, 19.

The juveniles were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall and Raye was booked into CCDC, according to LVMPD. The suspects face multiple charges to include robbery, attempt murder and burglary with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.