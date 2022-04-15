Watch
Stabbing near UNLV leaves one dead; suspect apprehended

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Metro Lieutenant Ray Spencer says a stabbing incident took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 14 involving two non-students after an argument on an RTC bus. Within 30 seconds of the stabbing officers were on the scene.
Posted at 8:17 PM, Apr 14, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a homicide near the UNLV campus Student Union building.

Metro Lieutenant Ray Spencer says a stabbing incident took place at 4680 S Maryland Parkway at approximately 6:30 p.m. involving two non-students after an argument on an RTC bus. Within 30 seconds of the stabbing, officers were on the scene.

A security officer was at a nearby In-N-Out Burger during the incident and took the suspect into custody without incident before handing off to officers.

The victim, described by police as in his 50's, was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The suspect, said to be in his 30's by police, is expected to be booked under one charge of open murder.

More information will be released during a press conference later this evening. 13 Action News will update this story as more details emerge.

