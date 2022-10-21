Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.

Metro officers were called to a residence in the area of Elkhorn and Cimarron roads just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to police, a woman reported she had been in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, off-duty LVMPD Det. Michal Lyons, age 33.

Lyons was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic violence with threat or use of physical force.

Metro officials say Lyons has been employed with LVMPD since 2015 and is assigned to the Community Policing Division of the Summerlin Area Command.

Lyons will be placed on suspension of police powers with pay until he is criminally indicted, police said.

"This investigation is still ongoing," they noted.