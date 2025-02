LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a barricade in the northwest valley.

LVMPD said the incident started around 11 a.m. in the 6500 block of Moss Agate Drive. Authorities said they believe one person is armed.



SWAT and crisis negotiators have been called to the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.