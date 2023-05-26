Las Vegas Metro police investigate 2nd officer-involved shooting of 2023 near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the second officer-involved shooting of 2023, which happened on Thursday night, just west of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to preliminary reports, LVMPD detectives were conducting surveillance on a robbery suspect near South Valley View Boulevard and West Flamingo Road at approximately 11:00 p.m. Police say detectives were attempting to apprehend the suspect when he produced a firearm, which prompted officers to discharge their weapons and strike the suspect.

"Medical attention was provided on the scene, and the suspect was transported to UMC Trauma for further medical attention," said LVMPD Captain Joshua Martinez. "He is currently in stable condition."

WATCH: LVMPD share details on 2nd officer-involved shooting of 2023

Capt. Martinez also confirmed that no officers or citizens were hurt in the officer-involved shooting.

"This is the 2nd officer-involved shooting of 2023," LVMPD said in a release. "Per LVMPD policy, the identity of the officer involved will be released after 48 hours."

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com