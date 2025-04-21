Las Vegas Metro police arrest suspect involved in fatal hit-and-run from Sunday in southwest valley

UPDATE | April 23

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they arrested a suspect, 22-year-old Dora Henderson, after they identified and located her 2014 Ford Edge on April 23.

Metro police said Henderson was arrested on charges related to the hit-and-run investigation from Sunday, April 20. Authorities took her to the Clark County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are searching for the driver connected to a Sunday night hit-and-run that killed one person.

It happened around 10:19 p.m. on West Tropicana east of South Conquistador Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A silver SUV was heading east on Tropicana in the left lane while a woman was possibly kneeling or lying on the road in that same travel lane, police said.

The front of the SUV hit the woman, police said, but didn't stop or return to the scene.

The woman was taken to UMC Trauma Center, where she was pronounced dead.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or use the mobile app 'P3'.