Las Vegas man sentenced to prison for extorting, stalking, threatening text messages and money laundering.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man who pleaded guilty to extortion, money laundering, stalking and sending threatening text messages to injuries and kill two people and their families, including children, was sentenced today, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

United States District Judge Richard F. Boulware II sentenced Idriss Qibaa to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, as well as a fine of $75,000 and $200,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, on April 29, 2024, Qibaa threatened force and extorted $200,000 from a victim. On March 7 and 8, 2024, he also obtained $63,500 worth of cryptocurrency as part of the same extortion scheme.

In June and July of 2024, Qibaa sent direct messages, texts and posts that caused substantial emotional distress to his victims.

On July 19, 2024, text messages threatening to injure and kill a victim and their family members was sent by Qibaa. On July 24, he sent text messages threatening to injure and kill another victim.

In February 2025, United States attorney Sigal Chattah for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI announced that Qibaa pleaded guilty to one count of extortion, two counts of money laundering, one count of stalking, and two counts of interstate communications containing a threat to injure.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said that the FBI and Beverly Hills Police Department investigated the case, and that the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Nevada prosecuted.

