Las Vegas man sentenced to 18 years in prison for armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon sentenced a Las Vegas man Tuesday to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for six armed robberies of gas station convenience stores.

In September 2022, Jonathan Nagel, 25, pled guilty to six charges of interference of commerce by robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime, and one count of failure to appear.

According to court documents, Nagel staged six armed robberies of establishments in North Las Vegas and Las Vegas between January 21, 2021 and August 18, 2021. Nagel claimed to make a purchase at the checkout counter during each heist. He then pulled out a 9mm pistol and demanded money from the cash register.

Nagel was caught in August 2021 and admitted to preparing a seventh retail robbery that night. Nagel was arrested for the armed robberies and placed on pretrial supervision before being ordered to self-surrender on March 7, 2022. However, on March 4, 2022, he disconnected his GPS monitor and fled pretrial supervision. Later that month, Nagel was arrested in Arizona.