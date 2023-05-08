Las Vegas man sentenced to 13 years in prison for role in conspiracy to 'distribute methamphetamine'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 40-year-old Gregorio Godinez from Las Vegas was sentenced to 13 years in prison for his involvement in a "conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine."

The United States Department of Justice sent a press release regarding the sentencing Monday afternoon.

Officials said Godinez pleaded guilty in May 2022 to "conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense."

According to court documents and admissions made in court by Godinez, on multiple occasions in 2019, he conspired to sell methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.

On July 2, 2019, he possessed and attempted to sell 880 grams of methamphetamine. During that drug sale, Godinez possessed a 9mm pistol. In total, Godinez sold 1,935 grams of methamphetamine.

Co-defendant Jonathan Garcia pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 40 months in prison; and co-defendant Elio Ramirez-Guerro pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 80 months in prison.

United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Acting Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the announcement.

The Unites States Department of Justice provided the information included in this text.