Las Vegas man sentenced to 13 years for selling drugs and guns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine and firearms, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada, Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse for the FBI, and Special Agent in Charge Patrick Gorman of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Ever Antonio Alvarado-Coronado, 29, conspired with co-defendants Daniel Luis Bowlin, Marquis Dion Patrick-Howard, and Dennis Green to distribute over 15 pounds of methamphetamine and to sell nine firearms in Las Vegas: (a) one of the firearms had been reported stolen; (b) another firearm had an obliterated serial number; and (c) others were “AR” style semi-automatic assault firearms.

Alvarado-Coronado pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He has three prior narcotics convictions and, in January 2014, he was convicted of illegal reentry and was deported to Mexico. Alvarado-Coronado unlawfully returned to the United States and engaged in this methamphetamine and firearms conspiracy.

In May 2018, a federal grand jury returned a 21-count superseding indictment charging Alvarado-Coronado and the co-defendants for their roles in the drug and firearm trafficking conspiracy. For their roles in the conspiracy: Bowlin, aka “OG,” pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to 33 months in prison; Patrick-Howard, aka “Black,” pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of distribution of a controlled substance, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison; and Green, aka “Loc,” pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, and was sentenced to three years in prison.

