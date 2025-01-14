Las Vegas man sentenced for voting twice in the same presidential election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced for casting two ballots in the 2020 presidential election.

On Jan. 8, a Nevada judge found Mark White guilty of "Attempted Voting More Than Once at Same Election," a category E felony, for casting votes in both Las Vegas and Kingman, Ariz.

White was sentenced to probation that is not to exceed 18 months and a 12-36 month suspended sentence.

He pled guilty back in September 2024.

“As I have repeatedly and consistently said, we will prosecute any credible allegations of voter fraud that are uncovered,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. “Voter fraud undercuts trust in our institutions and is a direct attack on our system of democracy.”

“Nevada runs some of the most secure elections in the country, and that means investigating any potential instances of fraud,” said Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar.