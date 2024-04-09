Las Vegas man sentenced for trying to solicit sex from a minor during Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 36-year-old was sentenced to at least 19 months in prison on charges of trying to solicit sex from a minor during Super Bowl weekend.

As part of the plea agreement, Nicholas Hardin agreed to the revocation of his probation in his other case and imposition of his underlying suspended sentence of 28-72 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections. Both this and his 19-48 month sentence for the solicitation charge will run concurrently.

“Our office works diligently with our law enforcement partners and is always on alert for cases of human and sex trafficking, with heightened efforts during Super Bowl LVIII,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford. “To adults soliciting sex from minors, our message is clear: You will be brought to justice. I applaud the work of my investigators and attorneys in the Criminal Prosecution Division for their vigilance in prosecuting this crime.”

Hardin, who was on sex-offender probation for a previous conviction for possession of child pornography at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to soliciting a child for prostitution. According to the criminal information, Hardin solicited an undercover officer who was posing as a child to engage in sex for a few.