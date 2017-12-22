Las Vegas man sentenced for robbing armored vehicle

A Las Vegas man who pled guilty to robbing an armored vehicle and stealing 18 firearms and a silencer has been sentenced to 63 months in prison.

Anthony Jovan Greene, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan. He pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of theft from a Federal Firearms Licensee.

According to the plea agreement, Greene admitted that on Oct. 5, 2012, both he and at least one other co-conspirator used baseball bats to rob approximately $210,889 from a Garda Cash Logistics armored truck at the Las Vegas Outlet Mall in downtown Las Vegas. Greene further admitted that on Sept. 8, 2016, he stole a total of 18 handguns, rifles, and a silencer from 2nd Amendment Gun shop at 4570 N. Rancho Drive in Las Vegas.