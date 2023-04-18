Las Vegas man sentenced for firearms charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to spend 78 months in prison after pleading guilty to firearms charges.

Investigators said 28-year-old Lorenzo Lindsey has at least three felony convictions and is prohibited by law from possessing firearms and ammunition.

However, in November 2018, he had three firearms and 100 rounds of ammunition while visiting a gun store and from June 2018 to January 2019, he had a firearm and ammunition at his home.

That's according to court documents and things Lindsey told investigators.

The Justice Department said 28-year-old Lorenzo Lindsey pleaded guilty in September.