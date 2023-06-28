Las Vegas man sentenced again for sexual child material, DOJ announced sentencing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was sentenced to about 11 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for possession of child sexual abuse materal, the United States Department of Justice said.

52-year-old Ronald William Doughtery previously served a prison sentence for possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Doughtery pleaded guilty March 30 to once count of possession of child pornography. Also, the DOJ said Daughtery must register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

Court documents show that he was convicted of child pornography possession in 2015.

"Staff at the residential re-entry center located an iPhone belonging to Dougherty. A forensic search of the iPhone found 179 images and 35 videos of child sexual abuse material, including depictions of children as young as toddlers," the DOJ said. "Dougherty also admitted to distributing child sexual abuse material using his personal email address."

The FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney, Supriya Prasad, prosecuted the case.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at cybertipline.org.