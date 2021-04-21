Las Vegas man reportedly stabs man at 7-Eleven after drinking 2 bottles of wine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man named Andrew Cubit was reportedly “very intoxicated” after drinking two bottles of wine when he stabbed a stranger April 16 outside of a 7-Eleven near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard.

According to the arrest report, a man and woman were outside the convenience store when Cubit arrived and asked the man “What do you want?”

The man believed Cubit was offering to buy him food. As the two men were talking, another man arrived an Cubit began acting very aggressively toward him without cause.

Cubit retrieved a taser-style baton from inside his vehicle and started chasing the other man around the parking lot until the man was able to escape.

Cubit then began arguing with the first man and a brief scuffle ensued. Cubit then went to his vehicle again and retrieved a knife and began to slash at the man in a “very aggressive manner.”

Cubit allegedly tried to stab him repeatedly in the stomach and neck. The woman with the man ran inside the 7-Eleven and asked the clerk to call police.

Cubit was gone by the time police arrived. The victim, who had been stabbed twice and was transported to a local hospital, was able to identify Cubit from a photo.

Police were able to track Cubit to an address on Spitze Drive. He was taken into custody and transported to the Spring Valley Area Command.

Cubit admitted chasing someone with his “taser” but insisted he did not remember getting into a fight or stabbing the other man.

Cubit was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.