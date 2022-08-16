Las Vegas man pleads guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute, U.S. attorneys say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

35-year-old Brent Matthew Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced for both charges on Nov. 15.

According to court documents and admissions made in court by Wilson, on Jan. 22, 2021, he possessed with the intent to distribute heroin, which is a Schedule I controlled substance. Approximately 62.6 grams of heroin were recovered along with cash, small baggies for individual packaging, and a scale.

In addition to the drugs, Wilson was also discovered to have possessed a Glock 17 handgun. Since Wilson has a prior felony conviction in Clark County, he is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

The maximum statutory penalties are 20 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charges, 10 years in prison for the felon in possession of a firearm charge, a term of supervised release, and a fine.