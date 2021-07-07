Las Vegas man pleads guilty to filing 2 dozen fraudulent unemployment claims

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The U.S. Attorney's Office says a Las Vegas man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to filing two dozen fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, which were approved for more than $250,000 in unemployment benefits from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) and California Employment Development Department (EDD).

According to a press release, Antwine Demon Hunter, 24, and co-conspirators used personally identifiable information between June 1, 2020, and Sept. 28, 2020, belonging to victims to submit 24 false unemployment claims to DETR and EDD.

As part of the scheme, Hunter had DETR and EDD mail debit cards containing unemployment benefits to addresses he had access to. In total, more than $250,000 in unemployment benefits were approved, and at least $189,118 were withdrawn by Hunter.

Hunter reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon scheduled sentencing for October 27, 2021. Hunter faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Quentin Heiden of the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG), Los Angeles Region made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the DOL-OIG. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Fang is prosecuting the case.

