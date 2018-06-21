Las Vegas man pleads guilty in weapons of mass destruction case
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to lesser charges to avoid trial on terrorism and other counts amid what his lawyer later called a "witch-hunt hysteria" following incidents like the Las Vegas Strip shooting that killed 58 people last Oct. 1.
Nicolai Howard Mork's pleas on Thursday to felony attempted unlawful acts related to weapons of mass destruction and explosives component possession charges are expected to get him four to 10 years in Nevada state prison at sentencing Aug. 9.